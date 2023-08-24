Weather Alert Day: Excessive Heat Warning for the Tri-State

It's a 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day as heat and humidity make headlines in the Tri-State.
Feels like temperatures will rise to 105-110 degrees this afternoon and this pushes much of the area into an EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING. Our eastern counties are in another HEAT ADVISORY for the same time period of 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Some morning clouds may keep temperatures a little lower to the east, but it's still going to be a sweltering day no matter where you live!
Today's high should top out at 98 under a mostly sunny sky. This should be the hottest day we've experienced since August of 2012!
Friday will be another very hot and humid day. Highs rise to 95 with a heat index of 102. Much of the Tri-State will likely be under a heat advisory, potentially another excessive heat warning for some. We've been monitoring a small rain chance for Friday and while it's still there in some weather models, it's not overly convincing. If we see rain, it will be isolated at best.
A cold front passes Friday night into Saturday morning, bringing in a small rain chance but eventually, cooler and drier air. Highs stay warm on Saturday at 88 but fall to 81 on Sunday!
MORNING RUSH
Partly cloudy
Very warm and muggy
Low: 76
THURSDAY
Mostly sunny
Feels like 105-110
High: 98
THURSDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Still very muggy
Low: 76
FRIDAY
Partly cloudy, hot & humid
Feels like 102
High: 95
FRIDAY NIGHT
Isolated rain chance
Partly cloudy, muggy
Low: 68
