Weather Alert Day: Excessive Heat Warning for the Tri-State

It's a 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day as heat and humidity make headlines in the Tri-State.

Feels like temperatures will rise to 105-110 degrees this afternoon and this pushes much of the area into an EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING. Our eastern counties are in another HEAT ADVISORY for the same time period of 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Some morning clouds may keep temperatures a little lower to the east, but it's still going to be a sweltering day no matter where you live!

WCPO Thursday Heat Headlines



Today's high should top out at 98 under a mostly sunny sky. This should be the hottest day we've experienced since August of 2012!

Friday will be another very hot and humid day. Highs rise to 95 with a heat index of 102. Much of the Tri-State will likely be under a heat advisory, potentially another excessive heat warning for some. We've been monitoring a small rain chance for Friday and while it's still there in some weather models, it's not overly convincing. If we see rain, it will be isolated at best.

A cold front passes Friday night into Saturday morning, bringing in a small rain chance but eventually, cooler and drier air. Highs stay warm on Saturday at 88 but fall to 81 on Sunday!

MORNING RUSH

Partly cloudy

Very warm and muggy

Low: 76

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny

Feels like 105-110

High: 98

THURSDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Still very muggy

Low: 76

FRIDAY

Partly cloudy, hot & humid

Feels like 102

High: 95

FRIDAY NIGHT

Isolated rain chance

Partly cloudy, muggy

Low: 68

