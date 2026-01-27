WEATHER ALERT DAY: Bitterly cold air is going nowhere anytime soon

Cold. Cold. Cold.
This is going to be the story for days. While there is little precipitation to worry about, the wind chill at times will turn dangerous.
Our Tuesday forecast will be mostly cloudy with temperatures starting at 0 and warming to 22 degrees. Wind chills this morning are ranging from -15 to -25 degrees and that's why the area is under an EXTREME COLD WARNING until noon. Later this afternoon, wind chills will rise to around 0 for several hours.
Temperatures will again drop tonight under a mostly clear sky. Our low should hit -4 but again, the wind chill is going to be an issue. The National Weather Service has issued a COLD WEATHER ADVISORY starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday to noon Wednesday for wind chill values ranging between -10 to -20 degrees.
A weak cold front is also passing in the next 24 hours and while it could bring a few flurries, the main thing it reinforces is the cold air! Highs on Wednesday only rise to 16, Thursday is at 17 and Friday is at 14. It's just brutally cold weather.
We aren't looking at highs above the freezing mark over the next 9 days!
MORNING RUSH
Partly cloudy, very cold
Wind chills between -15 to -25
Low: 0
TUESDAY
Mostly cloudy, a few flurries
Feels like 0 this afternoon
High: 22
TUESDAY NIGHT
Cold weather advisory
Feels like -10 to -20
Low: -4
WEDNESDAY
Mostly cloudy
Still very cold
High: 16
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Bitterly cold again
Partly cloudy
Low: -1
