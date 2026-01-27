WEATHER ALERT DAY: Bitterly cold air is going nowhere anytime soon

Cold. Cold. Cold.

This is going to be the story for days. While there is little precipitation to worry about, the wind chill at times will turn dangerous.

Our Tuesday forecast will be mostly cloudy with temperatures starting at 0 and warming to 22 degrees. Wind chills this morning are ranging from -15 to -25 degrees and that's why the area is under an EXTREME COLD WARNING until noon. Later this afternoon, wind chills will rise to around 0 for several hours.

WCPO Extreme Cold Warning

Temperatures will again drop tonight under a mostly clear sky. Our low should hit -4 but again, the wind chill is going to be an issue. The National Weather Service has issued a COLD WEATHER ADVISORY starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday to noon Wednesday for wind chill values ranging between -10 to -20 degrees.

WCPO Cold Weather Advisory

WCPO Wednesday morning wind chills

A weak cold front is also passing in the next 24 hours and while it could bring a few flurries, the main thing it reinforces is the cold air! Highs on Wednesday only rise to 16, Thursday is at 17 and Friday is at 14. It's just brutally cold weather.

We aren't looking at highs above the freezing mark over the next 9 days!

MORNING RUSH

Partly cloudy, very cold

Wind chills between -15 to -25

Low: 0

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy, a few flurries

Feels like 0 this afternoon

High: 22

TUESDAY NIGHT

Cold weather advisory

Feels like -10 to -20

Low: -4

WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy

Still very cold

High: 16

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Bitterly cold again

Partly cloudy

Low: -1

