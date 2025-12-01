WEATHER ALERT DAY: Begins this evening as snow accumulates across the Tri-State

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Snow likely tonight
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
Winter Weather Advisory Monday night
Posted
and last updated

Monday night will be a 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day due to accumulating snow.

First, let's get into our Monday daytime forecast. We'll start at 25 and warm to 35 under a mostly cloudy sky. Around 7 to 8 p.m., the wintry mix from our incoming system begins and this will result in wet travel for a few hours. But by midnight, snow is likely.

TIMELINE:

  • 7-11 p.m.: Wintry mix, some light snow starts to stick
  • Midnight to 3 a.m. - Snow likely, 1-2" accumulates
  • 3 a.m. to 6 a.m. - Snow continues, 2-4" of snow, covering roads too
  • 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. - Snow ends, travel issues continue

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 7 p.m. Monday to 10 a.m. Tuesday.

This system starts with a wintry mix this evening but after midnight, the primary precipitation type will be a wet snow. This will first accumulate on elevated surfaces and melt on the roads. But with time, the rate of snowfall will be fast enough to also stick to the roads too. Our main window for accumulating snow is from midnight to 6 a.m. By the time we hit the morning rush, 2-4" of snow will be on the ground and this will have a direct impact on travel. I would also be looking out for announcements from area schools regarding delayed starts or cancellations on Tuesday.

After the snow exits, it will take time for travel conditions to improve across the area. No additional snow is expected to accumulate during the day on Tuesday, but we cannot rule out a few flurries in the afternoon hours as winds turn to the northwest. Highs only increase to 33 degrees.

Colder air settles in Tuesday night as lows drop to 20 degrees under a partly cloudy sky.

MORNING RUSH
Partly cloudy
Dry
Low: 25

MONDAY
Turning mostly cloudy
Wintry mix moves in this evening
High: 35

MONDAY NIGHT
Snow likely
2-4" accumulates
Low: 28

TUESDAY
Snow ends by 8 a.m.
Mostly cloudy, flurries
High: 33

TUESDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Much colder
Low: 20

