Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Weather Alert Day begins this evening and continues through Friday

Strong to severe storms returning to the Tri-State
first alert severe weather.png
WCPO
Today is a 9 First Warning Alert Day for severe weather in the Tri-State.
first alert severe weather.png
Posted
and last updated

We are in for two busy days when it comes to severe weather. Here’s a breakdown of those timeframes and our severe weather threats. Thursday evening through all of Friday's forecast will be a 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day.

First, here are the Storm Prediction Center outlooks:

Thursday SPC Outlook
Thursday SPC Outlook
Friday SPC Outlook
Friday SPC Outlook

Most of our Thursday forecast will be dry, partly cloudy, warm and humid. Highs will reach 85 this afternoon with a heat index of 89 degrees. You will notice the heavy humidity. It’s later this evening that we could see isolated storms developing between 7 p.m. and 2 a.m. If storms do develop, they could be supercells. This is why the SPC has our area in a "slight risk" of severe storms. I do not expect widespread severe weather issues later today; it would be a few cells, not a large line for us. But these isolated cells could pack a punch.

Thursday evening isolated storms
Thursday evening isolated storms

Friday’s forecast will be active in two timeframes. Morning showers and storms will be possible south of the Ohio River. There’s the potential that a few of these storms could turn severe. This would be from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. Then clouds decrease, the sun comes out, and energy builds fast! We’ll end up with a high of 82 degrees and plenty of energy for storms to reignite in the afternoon. The SPC has our area in an "enhanced risk" of severe storms. Damaging wind gusts, large hail, tornadoes and torrential downpours are possible. We expect to see a much larger line of storms, if not rounds of storms, from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Friday morning storms
Friday morning storms
Friday evening severe storms
Friday evening severe storms

MORNING RUSH
Partly cloudy
River valley fog
Low: 65

THURSDAY
Partly cloudy, warm and humid
Late afternoon and evening storms
High: 85

THURSDAY NIGHT
A few storms possible
Mostly cloudy, very muggy
Low: 68

FRIDAY
Morning storms to the south
Afternoon/evening storms likely, severe threat
High: 82

FRIDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Rain ending
Low: 62

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk