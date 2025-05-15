Weather Alert Day begins this evening and continues through Friday

We are in for two busy days when it comes to severe weather. Here’s a breakdown of those timeframes and our severe weather threats. Thursday evening through all of Friday's forecast will be a 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day.
First, here are the Storm Prediction Center outlooks:
Most of our Thursday forecast will be dry, partly cloudy, warm and humid. Highs will reach 85 this afternoon with a heat index of 89 degrees. You will notice the heavy humidity. It’s later this evening that we could see isolated storms developing between 7 p.m. and 2 a.m. If storms do develop, they could be supercells. This is why the SPC has our area in a "slight risk" of severe storms. I do not expect widespread severe weather issues later today; it would be a few cells, not a large line for us. But these isolated cells could pack a punch.
Friday’s forecast will be active in two timeframes. Morning showers and storms will be possible south of the Ohio River. There’s the potential that a few of these storms could turn severe. This would be from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. Then clouds decrease, the sun comes out, and energy builds fast! We’ll end up with a high of 82 degrees and plenty of energy for storms to reignite in the afternoon. The SPC has our area in an "enhanced risk" of severe storms. Damaging wind gusts, large hail, tornadoes and torrential downpours are possible. We expect to see a much larger line of storms, if not rounds of storms, from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.
MORNING RUSH
Partly cloudy
River valley fog
Low: 65
THURSDAY
Partly cloudy, warm and humid
Late afternoon and evening storms
High: 85
THURSDAY NIGHT
A few storms possible
Mostly cloudy, very muggy
Low: 68
FRIDAY
Morning storms to the south
Afternoon/evening storms likely, severe threat
High: 82
FRIDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Rain ending
Low: 62
