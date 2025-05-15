Weather Alert Day begins this evening and continues through Friday

We are in for two busy days when it comes to severe weather. Here’s a breakdown of those timeframes and our severe weather threats. Thursday evening through all of Friday's forecast will be a 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day.

First, here are the Storm Prediction Center outlooks:

WCPO Thursday SPC Outlook



WCPO Friday SPC Outlook



Most of our Thursday forecast will be dry, partly cloudy, warm and humid. Highs will reach 85 this afternoon with a heat index of 89 degrees. You will notice the heavy humidity. It’s later this evening that we could see isolated storms developing between 7 p.m. and 2 a.m. If storms do develop, they could be supercells. This is why the SPC has our area in a "slight risk" of severe storms. I do not expect widespread severe weather issues later today; it would be a few cells, not a large line for us. But these isolated cells could pack a punch.

WCPO Thursday evening isolated storms



Friday’s forecast will be active in two timeframes. Morning showers and storms will be possible south of the Ohio River. There’s the potential that a few of these storms could turn severe. This would be from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. Then clouds decrease, the sun comes out, and energy builds fast! We’ll end up with a high of 82 degrees and plenty of energy for storms to reignite in the afternoon. The SPC has our area in an "enhanced risk" of severe storms. Damaging wind gusts, large hail, tornadoes and torrential downpours are possible. We expect to see a much larger line of storms, if not rounds of storms, from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

WCPO Friday morning storms



WCPO Friday evening severe storms



MORNING RUSH

Partly cloudy

River valley fog

Low: 65

THURSDAY

Partly cloudy, warm and humid

Late afternoon and evening storms

High: 85

THURSDAY NIGHT

A few storms possible

Mostly cloudy, very muggy

Low: 68

FRIDAY

Morning storms to the south

Afternoon/evening storms likely, severe threat

High: 82

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Rain ending

Low: 62

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========