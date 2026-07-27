WEATHER ALERT DAY: An update on when storms arrive today and our severe weather risks

It's a 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day. Showers and storms will return later today, bringing in the threat for damaging wind gusts, large hail, isolated tornadoes and flash flooding.

Our Monday morning starts with a partly cloudy sky and some patchy fog. Temperatures are in the low 70s and it's muggy outside. We'll warm to the upper 80s this afternoon with feels-like temperatures in the mid 90s.

Storm chances should hold off until after 4 to 5 p.m. Then, storms should start north of our viewing area and then drop south through the Tri-State mainly between 6 p.m. and midnight. We could see something called "back building" where the initial line of storms moves in and then new rounds of storms build on the back side of that activity. This increases the risk for heavy rainfall and potential flash flooding.

WCPO Storm potential by 6 p.m.

WCPO Storms by 8 p.m.

When it comes to our severe weather risks, damaging wind gusts are normally the main concern with this type of setup. But we cannot rule out some large hail or an isolated tornado.

Spotty storms continue overnight but should fade before the sun rises on Tuesday. Winds will shift to the north during the day, pulling in some milder and less humid air from Canada. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-80s.

A drier weather pattern will once again take shape for the remainder of the week. North winds will also continue for a few days, keeping humidity in check too.

MORNING RUSH

Partly cloudy, muggy

Patchy fog

Low: 71

MONDAY

Partly cloudy, very humid

Storms mainly after 4 p.m.

High: 88

MONDAY NIGHT

Storms continue

Muggy, overcast

Low: 72

TUESDAY

Partly cloudy

Slight rain chance

High: 85

TUESDAY NIGHT

Milder night, lower humidity

Partly cloudy

Low: 66

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