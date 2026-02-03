WEATHER ALERT DAY: 1-3" of snow expected, timeline for accumulation

It's a 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day as snow is likely to fall in the Tri-State today. While this isn't a major event like our last big snow, it is enough to disrupt our plans today or slow down travel in the Tri-State.
The National Weather Service has issued a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
TIMELINE:
Snow will begin in our northern locations this morning between 5 to 7 a.m. This line of snow will slowly move south by the noon hour. Then as we head into the early afternoon, snow continues to spread slowly to the south and east. On the southern edge in northern Kentucky, don't be surprised if the snow is very wet, if not mixed with rainfall. Temperatures will be around 33-35° this afternoon, leading to snow melting. This is another reason why snow won't accumulate quickly. It's going to be very wet. Snow will continue to slowly move southeast as we head into the evening hours. By 8 p.m., all snow activity should be done. There is a series of pictures below showing the timing and placement of snowfall.
AMOUNT:
1-3" of snowfall is the general expectation for this event. We could see an isolated amount that comes in around 4" but for the majority of our area, we should land in the 1-3" range.
MORNING RUSH
Light snow begins to the north
Overcast
Low: 26
TUESDAY
Snow likely
1-3" possible
High: 33
TUESDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Colder
Low: 15
WEDNESDAY
Partly cloudy
Feels like the mid to upper teens
High: 27
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Colder
Low: 9
