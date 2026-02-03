Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
24  WX Alerts 105  Closings/Delays
Weather

Actions

WEATHER ALERT DAY: 1-3" of snow expected, timeline for accumulation

Snow is likely today, coating the roads again
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
Snow timeline for Tuesday, and potentially more this week
Snowfall forecast for Tuesday
Posted
and last updated

It's a 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day as snow is likely to fall in the Tri-State today. While this isn't a major event like our last big snow, it is enough to disrupt our plans today or slow down travel in the Tri-State.

The National Weather Service has issued a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 10 p.m.
Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 10 p.m.

TIMELINE:
Snow will begin in our northern locations this morning between 5 to 7 a.m. This line of snow will slowly move south by the noon hour. Then as we head into the early afternoon, snow continues to spread slowly to the south and east. On the southern edge in northern Kentucky, don't be surprised if the snow is very wet, if not mixed with rainfall. Temperatures will be around 33-35° this afternoon, leading to snow melting. This is another reason why snow won't accumulate quickly. It's going to be very wet. Snow will continue to slowly move southeast as we head into the evening hours. By 8 p.m., all snow activity should be done. There is a series of pictures below showing the timing and placement of snowfall.

AMOUNT:
1-3" of snowfall is the general expectation for this event. We could see an isolated amount that comes in around 4" but for the majority of our area, we should land in the 1-3" range.

Snowfall forecast for Tuesday
Snowfall forecast for Tuesday
8 a.m. snowfall
8 a.m. snowfall
12 p.m. snowfall
12 p.m. snowfall
3 p.m. snowfall
3 p.m. snowfall
6 p.m. snowfall
6 p.m. snowfall

MORNING RUSH
Light snow begins to the north
Overcast
Low: 26

TUESDAY
Snow likely
1-3" possible
High: 33

TUESDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Colder
Low: 15

WEDNESDAY
Partly cloudy
Feels like the mid to upper teens
High: 27

WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Colder
Low: 9

Want this forecast delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for the daily forecast email newsletter here.

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get MORE in your morning! Watch Good Morning Tri-State | 4:30-7AM