Will this December be a winter wonderland or a drizzly disappointment?

Welcome to December! The holiday season is upon us — and so is winter.

December 1 marks the beginning of “Meteorological” winter, which runs from December 1 through February 28 (29th in leap years.)

What kind of weather should we expect this December?

Climatologically speaking, December is our third coldest and third snowiest month of the year. Our 30-year average December monthly temperature is 35.6°F, ranking just below January (31.4°) and February (34.7°) on the list.

The liquid precipitation average for December is 3.73”. Now, when I say “liquid,” that means a mixture between rainfall and snowfall. However, the number from snowfall is the amount of liquid we receive when the snow is melted.

WCPO - Brandon Spinner Cincinnati's December Snow Climatology

As far as snowfall, December is our third snowiest month of the year on average. Over the last 30 years the average snowfall in December is 4.1”, which falls behind to only January’s 7.7” and February's 6.7”. However, if you take our last 10 years, the average is just 2.96”.

Our snowiest December ever happened back in 2010 when we had a whopping 16.6”. That month brought three separate days with 3.0” of snow or more. That culminated in our second to last White Christmas, which we will touch on later this month. The December with the least amount of snow was in 1931 when we didn’t have any recorded snowfall.

WCPO - Brandon Spinner TABLE 1: A breakdown of monthly December snowfall in Cincinnati over the last 10 years

As you can see in Table 1 above, the last time we actually had saw an above average month of snow here in Cincinnati was way back in 2013 when we saw 10.4”. Since then, the following eight Decembers have combined for just 11.6”. Safe to say, snow in December has become a rarer feat.

So, what should does that mean we should expect this December? Well, we are already a few days into the month of December and so far it is way too early to define a trend. However, the first five days of the month has led to below normal temperatures by 2.5 degrees as well as below normal precipitation. But as mentioned, that sample size is way too low to make generalizations.

WCPO - Brandon Spinner FIGURE 3: Climate Prediction Center's December Precipitation Outlook

The Climate Prediction Center’s (CPC) monthly outlooks (issued on November 30) show that there is likely expectation that the month of December will finish with above normal precipitation. You can see the data in figure 3 above. The monthly temperature outlook (figure 4) shows that we are also in an area with a higher likelihood for below normal temperatures. Again, that doesn’t mean those temperatures will be below freezing as our monthly normal high temperatures are actually in the low 40s, but it does say that as a whole we are likely to experience a colder than average December.

WCPO - Brandon Spinner FIGURE 4: Climate Prediction Center's December Temperature Outlook

The combination of colder than average temperatures and above average precipitation would lead one to assume we are expected to see more snow than normal this year. Not necessarily. In our last 30 years we have had 15 colder than normal Decembers, but only nine of those finished with above average snowfall. Again, you have to go back to 2013 to find the last time that happened. That is a hit rate of 60%, which isn’t a slam dunk.

Another thing to remember, that we are in a “La Niña” phase this winter. There have only been four occasions where we have had snowier than normal Decembers in a La Niña, the last of which came in 2010.

Sad to say snow lovers — and I am one myself — it doesn’t line up to be a snowier than normal December even though it looks like we will see colder than normal temperatures. One can hope that changes.