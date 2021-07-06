Watch
WeatherWeather 101

Actions

Why does the sky look so muted?

The culprit behind our dull sky
items.[0].videoTitle
It's not just humidity adding color to the sky; something else is at work.
Batavia muted sunrise
Posted at 8:48 AM, Jul 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-06 08:48:10-04

The sky has looked odd the last few days. It's as if the color has been dulled by something, but what?

The answer: pollution and smoke

High pressure has been in control of our weather, but it also keeps the air stagnant. With the air not moving, we see a buildup of pollution easily in Cincinnati.

But there has also been a thin layer of smoke setting up higher in the atmosphere from west coast and Canadian wildfires.

At sunrise and sunset, that color change is evident:

No smoke vs smoky sky
Explaining the difference smoke makes in the sky

But even in the afternoon hours, our bright blue sky isn't as bright since the dust molecules are larger and absorb more of the color. This is why the sky looks so muted.

Dust particle influence on the blue sky
Dust particle influence on the blue sky

How long will this last? We need a strong cold front to come through to knock the pollution and smoke out of here.

Red Tuesday morning sunrise
July 6, 2021

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:12 PM, Dec 17, 2018