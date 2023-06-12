Two separate confirmed tornadoes Sunday evening

There were two separate confirmed on Sunday evening during a severe weather event in the Tri-State. The first was just north of Mount Orab, Ohio along HWY-68 in Brown county. The second was near Allensburg, OH near HWY-50 in Highland county. Here is a look at the radar images, and what we saw to know that there was actually a tornado that had developed.

The evolution of radar over the years has made the determination of what is happening in a storm much easier in the last decade. Dual pol radar is a huge tool to that. This allows us to scan the storms not only horizontally, but also vertically to get an understanding and a picture of what is actually going on within the storm itself.

Here is a breakdown of both confirmed tornadoes Sunday evening.

The first tornado developed around 8:38pm on Sunday north of Mount Orab. We use multiple dual pol products to scan the storm and to understand what is happening. The first is called velocity. This shows the air/particle movement within the storm itself. Green is air/particles (such as rain, snow, hail, etc) moving towards the radar. Red is air moving away from the radar. This image below shows where that air comes together on velocity, which is the first indication that there is rotation.

WCPO - Brandon Spinner

Storm Relative Velocity

Another product is "shear rate" which is put together from an algorithm by our 9 First Warning Doppler Radar. This shows where there is the greatest twist within a storm.

WCPO - Brandon Spinner

Shear rate via radar algorythm

One other tool we can use is called correlation coefficient. This helps with detection of non-meteorological echoes, which is debris. That is why we call this "debris detection." When you see echos that show up in yellow, green, or blue on this map, it is an indication that the radar is picking up an article that is not similar to the other objects around it. In this case, debris.

WCPO - Brandon Spinner Correlation Coefficient "Debris detection"

When all three of these line up, it is a slam dunk indicator that there has been a tornado that has developed and caused damage in a certain area. As you can see in the three images above that is the case. As it was once again in the three images below. The images below come from the second tornado which looks to have developed to the north of Allensburg, OH.

WCPO - Brandon Spinner Storm relative velocity

WCPO - Brandon Spinner Shear rate - Allensburg

WCPO - Brandon Spinner CC - Debris detection

At this time, there have been no reports of injuries or fatalities from Sunday's events. The National Weather Service will conduct damage surveys over the next few days and after those are completed we will receive the offical rating of the tornadoes. Stay tuned for the latest updates, as we will pass those on as soon as we get the latest information.