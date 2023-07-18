More storms on Tuesday, when spotty activity is most likely

Monday ended on a stormy note and we ended up with some reports of 3/4" hail and a few wind damage reports here across the Tri-State.
Isolated showers and storms are still possible as we head into work today but a lot of locations will start the day partly cloudy and muggy. Lows drop to 66.
During the day Tuesday, a cold front will sit over the Tri-State. This will eventually become a zone for showers and storms to develop, more like than not in the peak heat of the afternoon and into this evening. This activity shouldn't be as organized or as robust as what we saw Monday evening. But we can't rule out an isolated strong to severe storms.
The SPC as a "marginal risk" of severe storms over the southern half of the viewing area for Tuesday afternoon, evening and night.
The big question for the next 36 hours is what will come of the storm chance for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Originally, it looked like a big complex of storms will roll right through the Ohio Valley tonight but now a lot of the weather models have this feature well off to the southwest, missing the Tri-State completely. If that's the case, we won't see much in the way of rain tonight.
This same feature then impacts Wednesday's forecast. Going off the potentially that this big complex of storm indeed misses us, we would be looking at a partly cloudy Wednesday with only isolated rain chances. The sky will be mostly cloudy to partly cloudy with a high of 83 degrees.
Thursday brings the next cold front and higher storm chance. This will also bring the risk for severe storm.
MORNING RUSH
Isolated storms
Mostly cloudy
Low: 66
TUESDAY
Partly cloudy
Scattered storm chances
High: 83
TUESDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Monitoring storm chance
Low: 67
WEDNESDAY
Partly cloudy
Isolated showers
High: 83
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Scattered storm chance
Otherwise partly cloudy
Low: 69
