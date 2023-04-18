Watch Now
WeatherWeather 101

Actions

Snow way: Tri-State finished fourth winter in a row with well below-average snowfall

Recapping our 2022-2023 winter forecast vs. reality
The 2022-2023 Winter Season finished with less snow than normal as well as warmer than normal temperatures. That is right in line with our forecast we put out in August of last year!
Snow Melting
Posted at 2:43 PM, Apr 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-18 14:43:23-04

CINCINNATI — April 18 is here and while it may not seem too significant at first, it's the last date where we can have an average snowfall (0.1") on the calendar for a "winter" season.

The next day that we have an average snowfall is October 21. While we could still potentially see snow again — the latest measurable snowfall on record was May 6 in 1989 with 0.2" — it is likely that we are done with the winter weather for the season. So how did the winter of 2022-2023 fare?

Lets first check back to the forecast from August 16, 2022 for the winter season.

It is still too early to know if we will definitively see a La Niña this winter, but if we do, I would suspect that we see a warmer than normal winter with below normal snowfall.

Here is a look at the video forecast for that date:

While the winter months are defined as December, January and February, we can see snow in the Tri-State from October through April.

When it comes to snowfall, the seasonal average for Cincinnati is 23.3 inches over the last 30 years. We will use the winter months to define the average temperature, which equates to 33.9°. These numbers will be our comparison points.

The winter of 2022-2023 finished with a snow total of 14.4", which is nearly nine inches below normal. This made it the third winter out of the last four to finish with less than 15 inches of snow. The 2019/2020 season brought only 11.2", 2021/2022 saw 13.3" and of course this year's 14.4".

2022-2023 Total Snow
The 2022-2023 Winter Season finished with only 14.40" of Snow in Cincinnati

The average temperature for the winter months was 38.6°, which wasn't just above normal by 4.7°, but also finished as the eighth warmest winter we have ever recorded in Cincinnati.

2022-2023 Winter Temperatures
This past winter finished as one of the 10 warmest ever in Cincinnati

The current ENSO outlook for the winter of 2023/23 looks like we will be in an El Niño phase. Climatologically that leads to a drier and warmer winter in the Ohio River Valley, but we will have a bigger look at that as we get through summer and have a clearer view of what phase we will actually fall into.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:12 PM, Dec 17, 2018