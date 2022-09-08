Are your allergies acting up? Ragweed season could explain the scratchy throat and sneezing

Have you noticed you've been sneezing a little more the past few days? Maybe you've had a stuffy nose and congestion? It could be because we are now into ragweed season.

Ragweed can cause seasonal allergic rhinitis, more commonly known as "hay fever," which affects as many as 23 million people in the United States. Sadly, this looks like it could be around for a while.

Ragweed allergy season usually runs from August through late October here in Ohio and across the Tri-State, but the peak is usually the month of September.

Symptoms from a ragweed allergy are usually the following:



Sneezing

Runny nose

Nasal congestion

Itchy throat

Irritated eyes

It can also trigger asthma flare-ups

As mentioned above, this will likely last into October, but right now we are in the thick of things. The ragweed level was moderate in the state of Ohio on Wednesday, but it will likely jump with drier weather over the next two days. The pollen forecast below shows that our levels will likely climb Thursday and Friday.

WCPO - Brandon Spinner Pollen forecast for the Tri-State the next two days.

To help yourself avoid some of these allergies or at least limit more exposure, experts suggest the following:



Stay indoors when the pollen count is high;

Keep your windows closed at all times (both at home and in your car);

Change clothes when you come inside after long periods outdoors;

Vacuum your home at least once a week; and

Bathe your pets.

While these tips won't eliminate the allergies all together it may help mitigate some symptoms. Your best bet might be going to see an allergist to help with medication or allergy shots. May the force be with you.