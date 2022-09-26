Jupiter to be closest to Earth since 1963, won't be this close again until 2129

CINCINNATI — Space is always full of extraordinary moments and phenomena, and today is one of those days.

Tonight, the planet Jupiter will be the closest it's been to the Earth since 1963 — and it won't be this close again until 2129.

Tonight we'll see something that hasn't happened in 59 years & won't happen again in our lifetime. #Jupiter will be within 367 million miles of Earth. Closest since 1963! Best viewing in the Tri-State is at 1:29AM. Clouds could limit visibility#WCPO #CincyWX #OHwx #NKYwx @wcpo pic.twitter.com/i0S4GIivUO — Brandon Spinner WCPO (@wxSpinner89) September 26, 2022

The once in a lifetime moment will have the largest planet in our solar system just 367 million miles away from Earth — about 600 million miles away is its farthest point from Earth. The planet is currently in opposition, which "happens when an astronomical object rises in the east as the sun sets in the west, placing the object and the sun on opposite sides of Earth," according to NASA.

Per NASA, Jupiter's opposition and its closest distance from Earth don't normally coincide so this year's views should be breathtaking.

The best time to view it in the Tri-State area will be around 1:29 a.m., but clouds could limit visibility.

If weather permits it, NASA said a good pair of binoculars should be enough to catch some details, but you'll seen a large telescope to see Jupiter's Great Red Spot.

Stargazers: Jupiter will make its closest approach to Earth in 59 years! Weather-permitting, expect excellent views on Sept. 26. A good pair of binoculars should be enough to catch some details; you’ll need a large telescope to see the Great Red Spot. https://t.co/qD5OiZX6ld pic.twitter.com/AMFYmC9NET — NASA (@NASA) September 23, 2022

