Jupiter to be closest to Earth since 1963, won't be this close again until 2129

The planet will be best visible in Cincinnati around 1:29 a.m.
Jupiter has reached opposition, and it will be the closest to Earth since 1963. The planet won't be this close again until 2129.
Posted at 7:50 PM, Sep 26, 2022
CINCINNATI — Space is always full of extraordinary moments and phenomena, and today is one of those days.

Tonight, the planet Jupiter will be the closest it's been to the Earth since 1963 — and it won't be this close again until 2129.

The once in a lifetime moment will have the largest planet in our solar system just 367 million miles away from Earth — about 600 million miles away is its farthest point from Earth. The planet is currently in opposition, which "happens when an astronomical object rises in the east as the sun sets in the west, placing the object and the sun on opposite sides of Earth," according to NASA.

Per NASA, Jupiter's opposition and its closest distance from Earth don't normally coincide so this year's views should be breathtaking.

The best time to view it in the Tri-State area will be around 1:29 a.m., but clouds could limit visibility.

If weather permits it, NASA said a good pair of binoculars should be enough to catch some details, but you'll seen a large telescope to see Jupiter's Great Red Spot.

