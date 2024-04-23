Have we seen our last freeze of the spring in the Tri-State?

CINCINNATI — Monday morning's weather was a harsh reality to some folks — a reminder that we are still in April and cold weather is still possible. While it was a cruel hint that Old Man Winter could be with us late into the spring, it might be the last time for a while.

Cincinnati climatology tells us that we can experience temperatures as cold as freezing as late as May 25, which occurred all the way back in 1925. That's 99 years ago for those counting. However, that is more of a statistical outlier than the norm.

WCPO - Brandon Spinner Map of the Average Final Freezes

The photo below is a breakdown of when Cincinnati experienced its last freezing temperature (32 degrees or colder) each of the last 10 years.

WCPO - Brandon Spinner Past Final Freezes in Cincinnati over the last 10 years

The latest date we experienced our last freeze over the last decade came in 2016 when we saw our last freeze on May 16. The earliest in that span? April 1, 2019. Over that 10-year span, we have only had a freeze later than April 29 three times (2016, 2017, 2020.) Our 10-year average final freeze from 2014 to 2023 checks in at April 25, which is just a few days away. Ironically, that is the coldest temperature we have on our Super 9 Day Forecast, with a low Thursday morning of 37 degrees.

Ten years is a pretty good sample of data but let's expand it even further. Over the last 20 years, our average final freeze is earlier, coming in at April 22. Over the last 30 years, that date is actually April 23.

If you are planning to plant a garden or plants that are sensitive to cold, you will always want to wait until after the final freeze of the spring to get those in the ground. So whether you look at the 10-year, 20-year, or 30-year average, it is clear that we are currently in that general "zone" for when you can expect our final freeze here in the Tri-State.

If we don't see a freeze on Thursday, there is a good chance that Monday's 32-degree morning temperature is the last time we will see freezing temperatures until the fall. Can we be sure? No. There is never 100% confidence when predicting the future, especially weeks in advance. However, if I had to put my money on it, I would say we won't see our next freeze for at least five months. The final frost? Well, that gets a little more complicated.