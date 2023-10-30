Halloween weather forecast: Very cold, chance at some flurries

CINCINNATI — Halloween is here but so is the cold. Trick-or-treaters will need to be bundled up on Tuesday as we will be dealing with our coldest air so far this season.

WCPO - Brandon Spinner Clouds and wind pick up for the afternoon on Tuesday with a small chance at isolated snow flurries

It will be cold all day on Tuesday for Halloween with temperatures starting out into the mid to upper 20s. It should be dry and sunny for the first half of the day, but the afternoon is going to be quite different.

WCPO - Brandon Spinner Wind chills are likely to be into the 20s and low 30s for Trick or Treaters on Tuesday.

Temperatures into the afternoon will only be into the mid 40s, but the wind will make it feel even colder. Clouds build as a low pressure system comes in from the northwest and that wind will pick up as well. Wind gusts will be around 20-30 mph at times, meaning the wind chill will be into the upper 20s and low 30s much of the evening.

WCPO - Brandon Wind speeds for Halloween

Clouds will also build into the evening, but as that happens we will see something interesting. The potential for snowflakes. Before you freak out, just know that this chance is low, around 20%, and if we see anything it will likely be a few flurries mixed with a few drops of rain or sleet pellets. Either way, it may be a shock for some.

WCPO - Brandon Spinner Isolated snow flurries are possible Tuesday evening and overnight. Although, the chances are slim.

The best chances of these snow showers will be in areas and neighborhoods north of the city, and either way the ground temperatures are way too warm for any accumulation to happen. Just make sure the little super hereos, princesses, and goblins are all bundled up as they go grab some candy.