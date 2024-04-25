The summer of 2025 brings back a bigger emergence of cicadas

CINCINNATI — Do you remember the summer of 2021 and the constant buzzing/roar from cicadas? They were everywhere. That was part of Brood X (10) and there was a collective sigh of relief when it ended.

But our window is growing shorter because the summer of 2025 will bring the next big emergence in the Ohio Valley and it will be worse than what we experienced in 2021.

Brood XIV (14) will emerge in the summer of 2025 and it's considered the 2nd largest brood of cicadas. Yes, larger than Brood X (10)! It's on a 17-year cycle. You can read more about this group of cicadas HERE.

We know what cicadas sound like but apparently, some residents in South Carolina were alarmed by the roaring noise out their windows this week. The sheriff's department in Newberry County received so many 911 calls that they had to post on Facebook to let residents know, it's okay! It was just cicadas emerging.

Trillions will emerge this summer due to Brood XIX (19) and XIII (13). Brood XIX is considered the largest group of cicadas to emerge and is called the "Great Southern Brood".

If you are traveling in May and June, here are the zones that will experience cicadas emergence and a lot more noise this summer!

Jennifer Ketchmark Summer of 2024 Cicadas



And next year is our turn, whether we like it or not. Here's the general area that will deal with Brood XIV (14).

Jennifer Ketchmark Brood 14 cicadas



Jennifer Ketchmark Cincinnati cicadas next summer



Here's a look at all the cicadas groups (broods) from the US Forest Service. Some groups overlap, so the maps I produced above hopefully give a better idea of what areas will be impacted in the next two years. Cincinnati doesn't really show up on the map for this summer, but when you isolate brood XIV, Cincinnati and the surrounding areas stand out on the map immediately!