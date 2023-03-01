2023's February finishes as one of the warmest Cincinnati has ever seen

If you had to chose a word to describe February, what would it be? Wacky. Wild. Warm. Abnormal. Any of those might work, but we might say, historical is the best description.

With an average temperature of 42.4°, February of 2023 finished off as the 7th warmest February since records have been kept. That dates back to 1873. The only years to finish warmer are as follows:

46.3° - 1882 44.0° - 2017 43,1° - 1890 43.1° - 1930 43.0° - 1880 42.6° - 1932



WCPO - Brandon Spinner The monthly temperature in Cincinnati for February was nearly 8 degrees above normal!

February also had two days which set daily high temperature records. February 9 had a high temperature of 67° which tied the old record set in 2001. February 23 had a high temperature of 73° which broke the previous record of 71° set in 1922.

Along with the warmth, there was very little, if any, snowfall this February.

Today is the final day of February, which means it will finish as the least snowiest February ever recorded in Cincinnati history. There were four other years which only received a trace of snow in February, the most recent being 1935. #WCPO @WCPO #CincyWX #OHwx #NKYwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/QQefR85xyH — Brandon Spinner WCPO (@wxSpinner89) February 28, 2023

The only day that we recorded any snow at the airport was on February 17, which was just a trace. For all intents and purposes, a trace of snowfall is not measurable, so the total monthly measurable snowfall was 0.0". That makes this the least snowy month of February on record here in Cincinnati and the Tri-State, which is the fifth time this has been recorded. The four previous times which that occurred were in 1918, 1932, 1949, & 1953.

WCPO - Brandon Spinner Total February snowfall in Cincinnati was a Trace. That is officially 0.0"

With no snowfall in February, our seasonal snowfall currently sits at 14.3". That is well below our normal winter snowfall.

The end of February also marks the end of "Meteorological Winter" which runs from December 1st through February 28th (29th in Leap Years). This also finished as one of the warmest ever in the Tri-State. The average temperature of 4.7° puts this as the 8th warmest winter on record in Cincinnati, and the warmest winter we have seen since 1932!

The warmer than normal temperatures and lack of snowfall fall right in line with our overall winter prediction from last August.