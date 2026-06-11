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Wearing the air again today, when humidity is set to drop

Isolated storms possible today
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
Wearing the air again today, when humidity is set to drop
Heat warnings issued in a hot summer
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We are wearing the air again today. For those of you that work outside, it's going to be another day where it's important to stay hydrated!

The sky is mostly cloudy as we start the day and temperatures are in the mid to low 70s. We could see a few isolated showers before sunrise from a system coming into our area from Indiana. This rain is weakening and falling apart as it moves into the Tri-State.

Most of our day will be partly cloudy, hot and humid. Highs rise to 88 degrees with feels-like temperatures closer to 100 degrees. There is a slight chance for storms this afternoon but if we saw rain, it would be an isolated cell or two.

Thursday night cold front
Thursday night cold front

The better chance for rain comes in tonight as a cold front moves through the Ohio Valley. This line of storms should be out to our west in Indianapolis around midnight and then come into our area from 2 to 7 a.m. There is a chance that an isolated strong to severe storm comes in with this line of storms and that's why the Storm Prediction Center has our entire area in a "marginal risk" for severe storms for tonight. Damaging wind gusts are the only severe weather concern.

SPC Outlook
SPC Outlook

Rain ends early Friday morning. Temperatures start at 71 and it will still be muggy in the morning hours. But during the day, winds shift to the northwest at 5 to 10 mph, bringing in drier air. It will start to feel less humid later in the day. We'll see a high of 83 degrees.

You'll really notice a drop in humidity on Saturday! We'll start the day at 64 and warm to 83 degrees. With dew points in the low 60s, the air will not feel as heavy!. The forecast will also be dry on Saturday.

Dew Point Track
Dew Point Track

MORNING RUSH
Isolated rain chance
Mostly cloudy
Low: 73

THURSDAY
Very humid, partly cloudy
Slight storm chance
High: 88

THURSDAY NIGHT
Scattered showers and storms
Damaging wind threat
Low: 71

FRIDAY
Early showers fade
Turning mostly sunny
High: 83

FRIDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Not as muggy
Low: 64

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