Watch
Weather

Actions

Weak front brings a rain chance for Wednesday

Cold fronts passes through the Ohio Valley
items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Mel Evans/ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this photograph shot through a window, a person with an umbrella walks along in the rain Thursday, Oct. 11, 2007, in Princeton, N.J. (AP photo/Mel Evans)
Wet Weather umbrella rain
Posted at 3:14 AM, Feb 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-09 03:14:15-05

We are looking at a quick rain chance today but more than likely, we'll get through the majority of the day without rain.

The sky is mostly cloudy this morning with temperatures in the mid 30s. There is a slight rain chance this morning as the cold front passes but I don't we'll see all that much.

A lot of the day is partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a high of 46. Later this evening, another quick chance for rain pops in for a few hours. This should be between 5 to 10 p.m.

Wednesday evening rain chance
Wednesday evening rain chance

Behind the cold front, temperatures dip a little on Thursday but nothing drastic. We'll start at 30 and warm to 40.

Another front rolls in for our Friday forecast and this one has a little more moisture to work with during the day. And with temperatures warm to the low 50s, this will be a liquid event for us. Scattered showers begin around the noon hour and continue into the evening rush.

Friday system
Friday system

We are monitoring a small snow chance for Saturday morning. Other than that, the weekend looks a little cooler and simple. Highs on Super Bowl Sunday will be around the freezing mark with a mostly sunny sky.

MORNING RUSH
Mostly cloudy
Slight rain chance
Low: 36

WEDNESDAY
Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy
Isolated evening rain
High: 46

WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Not too cold
Low: 30

THURSDAY
Partly cloudy
A touch cooler
High: 40

THURSDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Dry
Low: 25

==========

Sign up for severe weather email alerts

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:12 PM, Dec 17, 2018