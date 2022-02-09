Weak front brings a rain chance for Wednesday

We are looking at a quick rain chance today but more than likely, we'll get through the majority of the day without rain.
The sky is mostly cloudy this morning with temperatures in the mid 30s. There is a slight rain chance this morning as the cold front passes but I don't we'll see all that much.
A lot of the day is partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a high of 46. Later this evening, another quick chance for rain pops in for a few hours. This should be between 5 to 10 p.m.
Behind the cold front, temperatures dip a little on Thursday but nothing drastic. We'll start at 30 and warm to 40.
Another front rolls in for our Friday forecast and this one has a little more moisture to work with during the day. And with temperatures warm to the low 50s, this will be a liquid event for us. Scattered showers begin around the noon hour and continue into the evening rush.
We are monitoring a small snow chance for Saturday morning. Other than that, the weekend looks a little cooler and simple. Highs on Super Bowl Sunday will be around the freezing mark with a mostly sunny sky.
MORNING RUSH
Mostly cloudy
Slight rain chance
Low: 36
WEDNESDAY
Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy
Isolated evening rain
High: 46
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Not too cold
Low: 30
THURSDAY
Partly cloudy
A touch cooler
High: 40
THURSDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Dry
Low: 25
==========