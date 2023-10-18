We finally see sunshine but it doesn't last long

Are you ready to finally see rays of sunshine? It's happening today but it's not going to last long.
The sky turned partly cloudy overnight and this allowed temperatures to drop into the upper 30s and also allowed patchy fog to develop in our river valleys.
The sky will be partly cloudy through much of the day with winds from the south at 10 mph. This will help push temperatures to seasonal levels in the upper 60s. It's the best day of the week to get outside and take advantage of it because tomorrow's forecast is rainy.
Rain is likely to be a story on Thursday. The first chances for rain arrive around 9 to 11 a.m. as the warm front lifts through the Ohio Valley. Then spotty showers continue into the early afternoon time frame. But around the evening rush, we'll see a more concentrated line of showers pushing across the area, even resulting in some downpours.
Spotty, light rain will continue Thursday night and throughout Friday's forecast. Temperatures will be cooler Friday at 61.
Lingering, isolated shower chances will continue on Saturday with a high of only 61 as well. Sunday is the day where we'll get back to seeing rays of sunshine and a high of 59.
MORNING RUSH
Partly cloudy
Patchy fog
Low: 39
WEDNESDAY
Partly cloudy
Seasonal, pleasant
High: 68
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Turning mostly cloudy
Not as cool
Low: 53
THURSDAY
Rain likely
Downpours possible in afternoon hours
High: 65
THURSDAY NIGHT
Spotty rain continues
Cloudy
Low: 52
