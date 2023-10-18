We finally see sunshine but it doesn't last long

Are you ready to finally see rays of sunshine? It's happening today but it's not going to last long.

The sky turned partly cloudy overnight and this allowed temperatures to drop into the upper 30s and also allowed patchy fog to develop in our river valleys.

The sky will be partly cloudy through much of the day with winds from the south at 10 mph. This will help push temperatures to seasonal levels in the upper 60s. It's the best day of the week to get outside and take advantage of it because tomorrow's forecast is rainy.

Rain is likely to be a story on Thursday. The first chances for rain arrive around 9 to 11 a.m. as the warm front lifts through the Ohio Valley. Then spotty showers continue into the early afternoon time frame. But around the evening rush, we'll see a more concentrated line of showers pushing across the area, even resulting in some downpours.

WCPO Thursday morning rain



WCPO Thursday midday rain



WCPO Thursday afternoon showers



Spotty, light rain will continue Thursday night and throughout Friday's forecast. Temperatures will be cooler Friday at 61.

Lingering, isolated shower chances will continue on Saturday with a high of only 61 as well. Sunday is the day where we'll get back to seeing rays of sunshine and a high of 59.

MORNING RUSH

Partly cloudy

Patchy fog

Low: 39

WEDNESDAY

Partly cloudy

Seasonal, pleasant

High: 68

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Turning mostly cloudy

Not as cool

Low: 53

THURSDAY

Rain likely

Downpours possible in afternoon hours

High: 65

THURSDAY NIGHT

Spotty rain continues

Cloudy

Low: 52

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========