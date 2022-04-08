We don't talk about snow...no, no, no

Yes, I made a Bruno reference, but come on, we really don't want to talk about snowfall in early April!

Isolated areas of precipitation will move through the area this morning and with temperatures cooling into the mid to upper 30s, it's not out of the question that we could see some of this coming down as snowfall. The main precipitation type that we'll see today is rainfall. We'll warm into the low 40s by the noon hour and up to 46 for a high. Spotty showers are expected this afternoon and up through the evening hours as well.

Temperatures cool a bit more tonight to 33 and any isolated moisture that comes in overnight will more than likely be snow. I don't see this sticking on the roads, but don't be surprised if you see a little snow on the grass or on an elevated surface.

Saturday morning is our best chance to see scattered snow showers throughout the Ohio Valley. Temperatures will slowly rise to the mid 40s during the day, turning scattered cells into rain producers. But it's one of those gloomy, chilly and rainy days.

Jennifer Ketchmark Saturday morning snow chance



Sunday brings a better forecast to get outside. We'll start at 32 but warm quickly to the low 60s. It helps that we'll see a mostly sunny sky.

Next week turns a bit more active with several rain chances but also with warmer air. Highs will jump to the upper 60s and low 70s. But what about Reds Opening Day? We are still carrying a 30% chance for rain on Tuesday and it needs to be monitored as it gets closer. But if the current model trend continues, this might be the one day next week that we don't see much rainfall!! Fingers crossed.

MORNING RUSH

Isolated snow showers

Overcast, cooler

Low: 37

FRIDAY

Early wintry mix

Scattered afternoon rain likely

High: 46

FRIDAY NIGHT

Spotty snow showers

Overcast, chilly

Low: 33

SATURDAY

A few morning snow showers

Afternoon rain showers

High: 45

SATURDAY NIGHT

Clouds decrease

Cold

Low: 32

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny

Milder

High: 61

==========

