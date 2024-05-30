We could use a few dry days, and they are finally here

High pressure is moving into the Tri-State today and this is going to mean a dry forecast and eventually more sunshine to enjoy.

Clouds moved out overnight and that could lead to some areas of fog for those of you that saw rain on Wednesday. Clouds will be hit or miss in our sky for the first half of the day. Then the sky turns mostly sunny this afternoon as highs climb to 73 degrees.

WCPO Thursday forecast



Tonight's forecast will be cool! The sky will be clear as temperatures drop to 47.

Sunshine is back for Friday's forecast thanks to high pressure staying in the Ohio Valley. Temperatures rebound nicely, warming to 77 in the afternoon.

Rain chances will return this weekend but it's not like we are looking at a total washout. Saturday starts dry and we'll warm to 80 degrees as the warm front lifts through the Ohio Valley. Isolated showers will be possible during the afternoon, but the higher, more likely potential is later in the evening.

A cold front passes Saturday night, giving us our most likely rain chance of the weekend. Showers will continue into Sunday morning but the rain chance looks much lower for the afternoon time frame. Sunday's high will be in the upper 70s.

WCPO Saturday warm front



WCPO Storms Saturday night



MORNING RUSH

Few clouds

Areas of patchy fog

Low: 55

THURSDAY

Partly cloudy

To mostly sunny

High: 73

THURSDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Cool

Low: 47

FRIDAY

Sunshine

Pleasant

High: 77

FRIDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Mild

Low: 53

