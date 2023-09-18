Watch out for fog this morning

Areas of fog are forming this morning along the river valleys and also in areas that saw isolated downpours on Sunday. This will be something of note for through 8:30 a.m. and then the fog should dissipate.

The sky will be partly cloudy today with pleasant temperatures. We'll start at 53 and warm to 76 this afternoon. There's a very small rain chance this afternoon in our northeastern counties, but more than likely, very few will see any rain today.

The sky turns mostly clear tonight and the temperatures drop more, into the low 50s.

Tuesday's forecast is ideal again. We'll warm to 78 with a mostly sunny sky. Dew points remain in the low 50s so there's not detectable humidity either!

The forecast stays dry for the remainder of the work week. We'll slowly warm as the week continues, returning to highs around 81-83 degrees for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

MORNING RUSH

Partly cloudy

Patchy fog

Low: 53

MONDAY

Partly cloudy

Seasonal, pleasant

High: 76

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Patchy fog

Low: 52

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny

Pleasant

High: 78

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Cool

Low: 56

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========