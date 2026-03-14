Warmth, storms, snow, all in the next few days

Starting this morning across the Greater Cincinnati area, the day should get off to a pretty nice start. We’ll wake up to cool temperatures in the 30s, but with plenty of sunshine developing through the morning. By the afternoon, temperatures climb into the mid-50s with light winds, making it feel comfortable for mid-March. It’s one of those days where you’ll probably want a jacket early in the morning, but by the afternoon, it’s much more pleasant if you’re heading out around town or enjoying time outside. Tonight turns mostly cloudy with temperatures holding in the mid-40s, setting the stage for a much warmer day on Sunday.

Sunday is the day when the weather really changes gears. Ahead of a strong cold front moving toward the Tri-State, temperatures surge into the lower 70s, which will feel almost like a preview of spring. But along with that warmth will come increasing winds. South winds will strengthen during the afternoon, and gusts could reach around 35 to even 40 miles per hour at times. It will be noticeably breezy, especially in open areas or while driving on bridges and highways. Those gusty winds develop as the pressure difference tightens ahead of the approaching cold front.

Baron Futureview

Late Sunday night is when the real change arrives. A strong cold front will push through the region after midnight, bringing widespread rain showers and possibly a few thunderstorms as it moves across the Tri-State. There is a “SLIGHT RISK” of severe storms.

Baron SPC

Rain could be fairly steady overnight before colder air quickly rushes in behind the front. By Monday morning, the rain may mix with or briefly change over to snow showers. Snow accumulation looks light, generally less than a half inch, but the bigger story will be the sharp drop in temperatures.

As we start the new week, it’s going to feel much more like winter again. Monday’s high only reaches the low 40s, and by Monday night, temperatures fall hard into the upper teens. By Midweek, temperatures rebound.

THIS MORNING

Partly cloudy

Winds Calm

Low: 34

TODAY

Partly cloudy

Mild

High: 54

TONIGHT

Partly cloudy

Low: 43

SUNDAY

Mostly cloudy

Mild

High: 73

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