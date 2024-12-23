Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Warming up with rain chances

Rain chances sneak in for most of the week
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
Today
Posted
and last updated

Waking up this morning, it's not as cold as the last few days. We are starting the day in the low 20s. The good news is that we will warm up nicely today and return to above-average temperatures, with highs climbing into the mid-40s.

Today
Today

Rain chances move in late in the day, after sunset, but it will be brief, and you shouldn't see much.

Tuesday will also bring a few chances for rain in the morning, though not everyone will get it.

Christmas Day will stay warm, with highs topping out in the upper 40s. It won't be a white Christmas, but it could be a wet one, as rain chances will still be lingering around the Tri-State. As we move closer to the weekend, we are looking at a big warm-up. We'll be in the mid to upper 50s for several days in a row as we close out 2024.

MORNING RUSH
Not as cold
Clouds move in
Low: 23

MONDAY
Cloudy
Rain Late
High: 45

TONIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Rain early
Low: 36

TUESDAY
Partly sunny
Small rain chance
High: 45

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk