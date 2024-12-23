Warming up with rain chances

Waking up this morning, it's not as cold as the last few days. We are starting the day in the low 20s. The good news is that we will warm up nicely today and return to above-average temperatures, with highs climbing into the mid-40s.

Baron Today

Rain chances move in late in the day, after sunset, but it will be brief, and you shouldn't see much.

Tuesday will also bring a few chances for rain in the morning, though not everyone will get it.

Christmas Day will stay warm, with highs topping out in the upper 40s. It won't be a white Christmas, but it could be a wet one, as rain chances will still be lingering around the Tri-State. As we move closer to the weekend, we are looking at a big warm-up. We'll be in the mid to upper 50s for several days in a row as we close out 2024.

MORNING RUSH

Not as cold

Clouds move in

Low: 23

MONDAY

Cloudy

Rain Late

High: 45

TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Rain early

Low: 36

TUESDAY

Partly sunny

Small rain chance

High: 45

