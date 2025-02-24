Warming up this week

As we inch closer to meteorological spring on March 1, temperatures are rising.

The deep freeze is behind us, and warmer-than-average temperatures are ahead. While Monday morning starts chilly with near-freezing temperatures, highs will top out near 52°F by the afternoon. Expect a breezy day, with wind gusts up to 25 mph, adding a bit of a brisk feel.

WCPO Warmer than average temperature outlook

You might catch a case of spring fever by Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will climb into the mid-to-upper 50s on Tuesday and near 62°F on Wednesday, making Wednesday the warmest day of the week.

Be sure to have the umbrella on standby since rain chances will return by midweek. A slight chance of rain Tuesday morning could bring a brief wintry mix, but little impact is expected for the morning commute. Skies will become clear by the afternoon, with plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures.

WCPO Tuesday morning rain



Wednesday will be another nice day before a cold front brings the best chance for rain in the evening. Don't forget your raincoat and umbrella if you have plans after work or dinner reservations. A few lingering showers may stick around into early Thursday before temperatures dip into the 40s by the afternoon.

Morning Rush:

Mostly clear

Cold

Low: 27°

Monday afternoon:

Partly cloudy

Mild and breezy, isolated shower

High: 52°

Monday night:

Mostly cloudy

Chilly

Low: 36°

Tuesday

Rain early, slight chance

PM sunshine

High: Near 56°

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========