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Warming up the rest of the week

Temperatures get back above average
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
Wednesday AM Forecast
Today
Posted
and last updated

Waking up this morning, it is chilly again. Portions of the area are under a Frost Advisory, while some are under a Freeze Warning. This will be in effect until 10am today.

The good news is, we warm up quickly after this chilly start. By noon, temperatures will already be warmer than the last few day's highs. Expect us to get close to 70 with a lot of sunshine today.

Today
Today

It will also be much more mild overnight. Expect lows to be in the upper 40s rather than low 30s.

Tomorrow stays sunny with highs in the upper 70s. Thursday night is mostly clear with lows in the low 50s.

Tomorrow
Tomorrow

Friday night is our next chance for rain. As of right now, we are looking at Friday Evening to early Saturday morning, so the impact should be relatively low. Saturday after the early AM rain looks mostly sunny with a high near 70, then Sunday brings a few clouds back but with much warmer highs in the low 80s. 

THIS MORNING 
Clear and cold
Frost/Freeze possible
Low: 31

WEDNESDAY
Mostly sunny
Warmer
High: 67

TONIGHT
Few clouds
Mild
Low: 50

THURSDAY 
Mostly sunny
Much Warmer
High: 77

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