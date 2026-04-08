Warming up the rest of the week

Waking up this morning, it is chilly again. Portions of the area are under a Frost Advisory, while some are under a Freeze Warning. This will be in effect until 10am today.

The good news is, we warm up quickly after this chilly start. By noon, temperatures will already be warmer than the last few day's highs. Expect us to get close to 70 with a lot of sunshine today.

Tomorrow Today

It will also be much more mild overnight. Expect lows to be in the upper 40s rather than low 30s.

Tomorrow stays sunny with highs in the upper 70s. Thursday night is mostly clear with lows in the low 50s.

Baron Tomorrow

Friday night is our next chance for rain. As of right now, we are looking at Friday Evening to early Saturday morning, so the impact should be relatively low. Saturday after the early AM rain looks mostly sunny with a high near 70, then Sunday brings a few clouds back but with much warmer highs in the low 80s.

THIS MORNING

Clear and cold

Frost/Freeze possible

Low: 31

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny

Warmer

High: 67

TONIGHT

Few clouds

Mild

Low: 50

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny

Much Warmer

High: 77

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