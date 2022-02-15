Warming up nicely Tuesday

Despite the chilly start to the day, temperatures are going to warm nicely today. And the fact that it's a mostly sunny forecast is just a bonus!

We'll start at 19 with a mostly clear sky and warm to 37 by noon and up to 49 by 3 p.m. This is a significant warm up from the 31 we saw on Monday.

Temperatures continue to trend warmer on Wednesday, pushing into the low 60s! The sky will be mostly cloudy but it will also be very windy. Winds are expected from the southwest at 15 to 25 mph throughout the day.

Jennifer Ketchmark Warm Wednesday Forecast



Showers will return on Thursday with a strong cold front moving through the Ohio Valley. Temperatures will again be mild with highs in the low 60s. And it's another very windy day with winds from the southwest at 15 to 30 mph. This front could also produce a few thunderstorms as it passes, so don't be surprised if you hear a few rumbles of thunder.

Jennifer Ketchmark Thursday System



The other element to watch on Thursday is the amount of rain with this system. The ground is frozen so it's not a good thing to get a lot of rain because we just can't absorb it right now. We could see up to 1" of rain.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly clear

Chilly

Low: 19

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny

Milder

High: 49

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Not as cold

Low: 38

WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy

Very windy

High: 62

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Rain chance

Much warmer

Low: 51

