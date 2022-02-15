Watch
Warming up nicely Tuesday

Windy weather coming soon with rain
Dave Schmidt | WCPO contributor
As any West Sider knows, the commute home can be a little intense on a sunny day.
Posted at 3:39 AM, Feb 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-15 03:39:54-05

Despite the chilly start to the day, temperatures are going to warm nicely today. And the fact that it's a mostly sunny forecast is just a bonus!

We'll start at 19 with a mostly clear sky and warm to 37 by noon and up to 49 by 3 p.m. This is a significant warm up from the 31 we saw on Monday.

Temperatures continue to trend warmer on Wednesday, pushing into the low 60s! The sky will be mostly cloudy but it will also be very windy. Winds are expected from the southwest at 15 to 25 mph throughout the day.

Warm Wednesday Forecast
Warm Wednesday Forecast

Showers will return on Thursday with a strong cold front moving through the Ohio Valley. Temperatures will again be mild with highs in the low 60s. And it's another very windy day with winds from the southwest at 15 to 30 mph. This front could also produce a few thunderstorms as it passes, so don't be surprised if you hear a few rumbles of thunder.

Thursday System
Thursday System

The other element to watch on Thursday is the amount of rain with this system. The ground is frozen so it's not a good thing to get a lot of rain because we just can't absorb it right now. We could see up to 1" of rain.

MORNING RUSH
Mostly clear
Chilly
Low: 19

TUESDAY
Mostly sunny
Milder
High: 49

TUESDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Not as cold
Low: 38

WEDNESDAY
Mostly cloudy
Very windy
High: 62

WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Rain chance
Much warmer
Low: 51
==========

