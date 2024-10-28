Warming up for the final week of October

It's the final week of October with a laundry list of things to consider in the weather department as it impacts outdoor plans. Of course, all eyes are on Thursday for Halloween, so let's get into it!

Today's forecast is partly cloudy and warmer as highs return to the low 70s. It's nearly a 10-degree increase from Sunday's forecast.

Winds will increase on Tuesday and Wednesday, pushing temperatures even higher as highs return to the upper 70s. Even the overnight temperatures on both of these days will be pleasant in the upper 50s.

The latest cold front will slowly move through the Ohio Valley on Thursday, Halloween. This spotty rain chance should start in the late morning and continue into the evening. Highs end up around 73 on Thursday, making for a mild forecast too. The big focus that will continue to dial in on this week is exactly what time it will rain. The models aren't set in stone, but currently, it looks like 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. is our best chance for rain.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly clear

Chilly, some frost

Low: 41

MONDAY

Turning partly cloudy

Warmer

High: 71

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Milder

Low: 58

TUESDAY

Partly cloudy

Breezy

High: 78

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Pleasant

Low: 59

