Warming up and timing out storm chances

The morning will be comfortable with partly cloudy skies and lows settling into the low 60s. This afternoon brings plenty of sunshine with afternoon highs climbing into the mid-80s, making for a great day to be outside. There's a few chances for showers this afternoon but will be isolated at best.

Tonight stays mostly clear, and by Sunday we'll continue the warming trend with a mix of sun and clouds and highs pushing close to 90 degrees. As the high pressure shifts away, warmer, more humid air will gradually return from the south, giving the atmosphere a more midsummer feel. Most of Sunday will stay dry, but a few showers and thunderstorms could develop later Sunday evening.

The better opportunity for rain arrives as we head into early next week. Monday will still feature some sunshine and hot conditions, with afternoon temperatures reaching the lower 90s. When you factor in the increasing humidity, it could feel closer to the mid to upper 90s during the afternoon. While a few showers are possible during the day, the time frame to watch most closely will be Monday evening and Monday night, when showers and thunderstorms become more likely. Some storms could organize into a larger complex as they move into the Tri-State from the northwest. There are still some models that differ, so check back. By Tuesday, lingering morning showers remain possible before conditions trend drier with increasing sunshine during the afternoon. Overall, enjoy the quiet weather this weekend because the return of heat, humidity, and storm chances arrives as we head into the new workweek.

THIS MORNING

Clear

Slightly Warmer

Low: 62

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 84

SATURDAY NIGHT

Clear

Low: 65

SUNDAY

Sunshine & more humid

Slight rain chance in the evening

High: 88

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