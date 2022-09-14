Warming up and getting back to normal

We've been enjoying some cooler temperatures here in the Tri-State but now it's time to get back to normal and just build on that heat!
Wednesday morning starts with a mostly clear sky and patchy fog developing in our low lying areas. Temperatures will be cool and refreshing in the upper 50s. Early fog will lift and give us some hit or miss clouds through the noon hour. After that, the sky turns mostly sunny for the remainder of the day with a high of 80 degrees. It's still dry and not humid!
High pressure will dominate the forecast for days in a row. Looking at the next 9 days, I don't see any convincing chances for showers in our forecast. The only timeframe to watch would be Monday/Tuesday for maybe a quick, isolated showers with a weak cold front but even that hasn't been consistent in the extended weather models.
The story will be sunshine and rising temperatures! We'll warm to the mid 80s for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. We'll even climb into the upper 80s early next week. The big helper in this stretch of warming is that our humidity level won't be terribly high.
MORNING RUSH
Patchy fog
Partly cloudy
Low: 58
WEDNESDAY
Partly sunny
To mostly sunny
High: 80
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Cool
Low: 58
THURSDAY
Mostly sunny
Dry and warmer
High: 83
THURSDAY NIGHT
Clear sky
Pleasant
Low: 60
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPO traffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports