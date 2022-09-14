Warming up and getting back to normal

We've been enjoying some cooler temperatures here in the Tri-State but now it's time to get back to normal and just build on that heat!

Wednesday morning starts with a mostly clear sky and patchy fog developing in our low lying areas. Temperatures will be cool and refreshing in the upper 50s. Early fog will lift and give us some hit or miss clouds through the noon hour. After that, the sky turns mostly sunny for the remainder of the day with a high of 80 degrees. It's still dry and not humid!

High pressure will dominate the forecast for days in a row. Looking at the next 9 days, I don't see any convincing chances for showers in our forecast. The only timeframe to watch would be Monday/Tuesday for maybe a quick, isolated showers with a weak cold front but even that hasn't been consistent in the extended weather models.

The story will be sunshine and rising temperatures! We'll warm to the mid 80s for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. We'll even climb into the upper 80s early next week. The big helper in this stretch of warming is that our humidity level won't be terribly high.

Jennifer Ketchmark Oktoberfest Weekend Forecast



MORNING RUSH

Patchy fog

Partly cloudy

Low: 58

WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny

To mostly sunny

High: 80

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Cool

Low: 58

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny

Dry and warmer

High: 83

THURSDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Pleasant

Low: 60

