Warming up a bit more, rain returns this evening

Everyone seems to be buzzing and excited for the weekend warm-up coming our way, but the reality check this morning is: It's cold!

Most of the Tri-State is under a FROST ADVISORY until 9 a.m. Clinton County is included in FREEZE WARNING until the same time.

Jennifer Ketchmark Frost and Freeze information



Our Wednesday forecast will be mostly cloudy as a warm front lifts through the Ohio Valley. There is a slight chance for a few sprinkles in the early afternoon but the best chance for rain rolls in after 9 p.m. Temperatures warm into the low 60s today which is a 10 degree increase from yesterday.

Scattered showers move in after 9 p.m. and we'll see off and on rain overnight. There isn't any concern for severe weather tonight. Even the chance for thunder is rather low. Temperatures will be milder tonight, only cooling to 53.

Thursday morning starts with a few showers on the radar but this won't last long. Most of our Thursday forecast is mostly cloudy and dry with highs in the mid upper 60s.

And yes, the weekend still looks GREAT! Highs should be around 80 on both days with dry weather conditions.

Jennifer Ketchmark Weekend Forecast



MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Frost Advisory

Low: 36

WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy

Evening showers after 9 p.m.

High: 62

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Scattered showers

Overcast

Low: 53

THURSDAY

Morning showers fade

Mostly cloudy, warmer

High: 67

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Comfortable

Low: 53

