Warming trend starts today, rain chances return tomorrow

Temperatures are starting out below average for late July with overnight lows that were in the upper 50s, but we'll quickly warm up to a high of 88 by the afternoon.

The Tri-State will stay dry today, though. Plus, with dew points in the 50s, we're not dealing with a lot of humidity.

Between Goettafest, the Cincinnati Music Festival and other events going on across the Tri-State today, there are a lot of opportunities to get outside and enjoy the weather.

Saturday night lows will be a bit warmer, in the mid-60s. Then, Sunday, higher humidity and rain chances are back.

Temperatures will ultimately warm up to a high of 89 for Sunday, but with a dew point in the low 70s, it'll feel like the low 90s.

Rain and storm chances return Sunday too. Right now, the best timing is between 3 and 9 pm. Nothing severe is expected, but a downpour or two isn't out of the question. The rain won't be as scattered as it was earlier this week, but it won't be a total washout either.

Both the rain chances and above average temperatures will stick with us into next week.

TODAY

Mostly clear

Dry

High: 88

TONIGHT

Mostly clear

Slightly warmer

Low: 66

SUNDAY

Higher humidity

Rain/storm chances

High: 89

SUNDAY NIGHT

Break in the rain

Partly cloudy

Low: 70

