Warming trend begins today

Some areas will see some fog this morning but it won't be nearly as much of a factor as yesterday. For those that don't see the fog, expect mostly clear skies and temperatures in the upper 50s to start off the day.
The big change this weekend is the sunny warm conditions after several days of rain, cool air and fog. Temperatures are trending above average for the weekend in the low 80s. And this warmer temperature setup isn't just for the weekend. We'll continue to see highs in the mid 80s into mid next week making it feel like summer.
It's going to stay dry for the next several days as the next chance is perhaps Thursday, but more likely on Friday.
THIS MORNING
Clear
Patchy fog at daybreak
Low: 58
TODAY
Mostly sunny
Warm
High: 80
TONIGHT
Mostly Clear
Pleasant
Low: 58
SUNDAY
Sunshine
after a bit of fog
High: 82
