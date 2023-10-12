Warming quickly today before a big weekend cool down

You'll notice a big jump in temperatures today and it's all because a warm front lifted to our north!

Temperatures start in the low 50s this morning under a mostly clear sky. We'll see mostly sunny conditions today as temperatures rise to the upper 70s. This is 10 degrees warmer than Wednesday and 10 degrees above normal for mid October.

Friday will be nearly a repeat performance temperature wise, but rain will come back into the picture later in the day. Friday starts in the mid 50s and warms to a high of 78. Most of the day is mostly sunny as well. It's after 5 p.m. that clouds start to build and then we'll get into the chance for scattered showers and isolated storms mainly after 7 p.m. The latest model runs this morning slowed down the rain timing a little bit, potentially coming in after Friday night football games are over. But we aren't completely in the clear, so keep checking back for the latest on this rain arrival.

The rain coming in Friday night is from a cold front passing through the Ohio Valley. It will usher in much colder air for the weekend and for much of next week's forecast too. Temperatures will only hit 63 on Saturday with a cloudy sky and occasional, light showers. Sunday will be cooler with a high of only 56 degrees. It will also be cloudy on Sunday and isolated showers cannot be ruled out during the day. Winds will be breezy both days, coming out of the west/north at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

MORNING RUSH

Few clouds

Not as cold

Low: 51

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny

Warmer

High: 78

THURSDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Mild

Low: 55

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny

Late evening showers and storms

High: 78

FRIDAY NIGHT

Scattered showers

Isolated storms

Low: 59

