Warming nicely this weekend, showers possible

Autumn continues to shine bright across the Tri State on this first day of November, bringing all the cozy fall feels. After a chilly start, the afternoon will be comfortable with highs in the mid to upper 50s. It will be a nice day for outdoor plans before rain chances return later tonight.

A weak cold front will slide through the area this evening, sparking a few spotty showers. The best window for rain looks to be between sunset Saturday and sunrise Sunday. Do not expect an all night washout, but keep the umbrella close just in case.

Once those showers move out early Sunday, the day looks pleasant overall with partly sunny skies, light winds, and afternoon highs again in the mid 50s. It will feel seasonably cool for the Bengals 1 p.m. kickoff against the Bears, with a light northeast breeze keeping a little chill in the air at Paycor Stadium.

WCPO Bengals forecast

And do not forget, Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend.

Here is what to expect when you fall back:



Set your clocks back one hour before bed Saturday night

Earlier sunrise

Earlier sunset

WCPO Fall back

Sunrise and sunset times:



Saturday: Sunrise 8:05 a.m. | Sunset 6:36 p.m.

Sunday: Sunrise 7:07 a.m. | Sunset 5:35 p.m.

Looking ahead, next week starts on a chilly note with lows dipping into the 30s. You will want to bundle up in the mornings, but the afternoons will feel quite nice with highs near 60 early in the week and climbing a bit warmer by midweek.

SATURDAY

Increasing clouds

Isolated rain

High: 58

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Scattered rain

Low: 40

SUNDAY

AM rain chance

Becoming partly cloudy

High: 56

SUNDAY

Mostly clear

Cold

Low: 39

