Warming nicely this weekend, showers possible

Autumn continues to shine bright across the Tri State on this first day of November, bringing all the cozy fall feels. After a chilly start, the afternoon will be comfortable with highs in the mid to upper 50s. It will be a nice day for outdoor plans before rain chances return later tonight.
A weak cold front will slide through the area this evening, sparking a few spotty showers. The best window for rain looks to be between sunset Saturday and sunrise Sunday. Do not expect an all night washout, but keep the umbrella close just in case.
Once those showers move out early Sunday, the day looks pleasant overall with partly sunny skies, light winds, and afternoon highs again in the mid 50s. It will feel seasonably cool for the Bengals 1 p.m. kickoff against the Bears, with a light northeast breeze keeping a little chill in the air at Paycor Stadium.
And do not forget, Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend.
Here is what to expect when you fall back:
- Set your clocks back one hour before bed Saturday night
- Earlier sunrise
- Earlier sunset
Sunrise and sunset times:
- Saturday: Sunrise 8:05 a.m. | Sunset 6:36 p.m.
- Sunday: Sunrise 7:07 a.m. | Sunset 5:35 p.m.
Looking ahead, next week starts on a chilly note with lows dipping into the 30s. You will want to bundle up in the mornings, but the afternoons will feel quite nice with highs near 60 early in the week and climbing a bit warmer by midweek.
SATURDAY
Increasing clouds
Isolated rain
High: 58
SATURDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Scattered rain
Low: 40
SUNDAY
AM rain chance
Becoming partly cloudy
High: 56
SUNDAY
Mostly clear
Cold
Low: 39

