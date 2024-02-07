Warming nicely in the days ahead

Who's ready for a spring preview? The next 4 days are going to look and feel like spring in the Ohio Valley!

Temperatures start around 30 this morning with a mostly clear sky. We'll warm quickly today thanks to morning sunshine and a light southeast wind. By noon, the temperature rises to 47 and then up to 54 by 3 p.m. The sky turns partly cloudy.

Clouds continue to move in tonight as winds pick up from the south at 10 to 15 mph. We'll only cool to 38 tonight.

Thursday's forecast will be mostly cloudy but even warmer! We'll end up with a high of 60 degrees. Winds will come in from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph. It's later Thursday evening that we should see isolated showers moving into our western locations. This starts around 7 p.m. in southeast Indiana and then slowly pushes east overnight. But it's isolated. There will be towns that don't see a drop of rain.

WCPO Late Thursday rain chance



Despite the isolated showers Thursday night, we won't see a huge impact to the conditions during the day Friday. The sky will be mostly cloudy and we'll warm to the low 60s! The majority of Friday's forecast will be dry. It will be a great day to get outside.

A cold front will pass through the Ohio Valley on Saturday and this should bring in more clouds and scattered showers. The best chance is currently in the morning hours but we'll need to keep an eye on this timing.

WCPO Saturday rain chance



MORNING RUSH

Mostly clear

Dry and cool

Low: 30

WEDNESDAY

Turning partly sunny

Warming

High: 54

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Clouds build

Mostly cloudy

Low: 38

THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy

Light rain chance after 7 p.m.

High: 60

THURSDAY NIGHT

Light rain passes

Mostly cloudy otherwise

Low: 47

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========