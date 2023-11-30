Watch Now
Warming nicely before rain moves in

Timing out the heaviest rain for Friday
Kathy Lawler
Posted at 3:33 AM, Nov 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-30 03:33:31-05

It's the best forecast of the week so if you can, get outside today!

Temperatures aren't as cold this morning, only cooling to the low 30s. The sky is mostly clear with a light wind.

We'll warm quickly again today. Temperatures will rise to the low 50s by noon and then up to 56 for a high. The sky will be partly cloudy for most of today's forecast with a southwest wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Rain is likely to move in tonight as our next area of low pressure moves into the Ohio Valley. Light showers begin after 1 a.m. and we'll have widespread rain for the main morning drive on Friday. There will even be heavier pockets of rain at times. The most likely chance for rain continues through 10 a.m.

For the remainder of Friday, the sky stays mostly cloudy with a high of 53 degrees. We will still see some isolated, light showers at times, but it won't mirror the widespread morning showers.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and mild with a high of 56 degrees.

MORNING RUSH
Mostly clear
Not as cold
Low: 35

THURSDAY
Partly cloudy
Milder
High: 56

THURSDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Rain moves in
Low: 40

FRIDAY
Overcast
Morning rain likely
High: 53

FRIDAY NIGHT
Slight chance for rain
Mostly cloudy
Low: 42

