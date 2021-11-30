Warming more today, staying dry

The theme in the forecast this week is warming!

Temperatures start in the mid 30s this morning under a mostly clear sky. We'll warm to 47 by noon and then top out around 51 at 3 p.m. It's several degrees warmer than Monday and closer to normal for this time of year.

Clouds increase tonight as a cold front comes in from the north. Temperatures cool to the mid 30s.

Wednesday starts cloudy and it should be cloudy for most of the day. A cold front is slowly moving through, bringing spotty, light showers into the area primarily in the morning hours. Even with temperatures in the mid 30s, this should stay liquid due to warmer air above us. Rain should end by the early afternoon and temperatures warm to 50.

Thursday and Friday bring about a gorgeous forecast! Temperatures will be around 60 on both days. Thursday is partly cloudy and breezy with winds from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph. Friday is mostly sunny with a light northeast wind.

MORNING RUSH

Few clouds

Not as cold

Low: 36

TUESDAY

Partly cloudy

Milder

High: 51

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Slight rain chance

Low: 35

WEDNESDAY

Spotty, light rain

Mostly cloudy

High: 50

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Mild

Low: 44

