Warming more on Monday, but rain is lurking!

It's a gorgeous start to our work week with temperatures in the upper 50s this morning. We'll warm quickly again today, into the upper 70s if not 80 degrees by 3 p.m. But you'll also notice increasing clouds throughout the day as the sky turns mostly cloudy. This is a sign that rain is returning soon.

Isolated showers will be possible late this evening, but more activity will return to the radar well after midnight. Scattered showers and isolated storms will pass overnight and into early Tuesday morning.

By the peak morning drive on Tuesday, we should see a break in precipitation, but it won't last long. We'll see rounds of showers and storms throughout the day, some of this turning heavy at times. The first push of showers and storms comes around midday. After that point, hit-or-miss showers and storms will be on the radar for the rest of the afternoon and evening. Temperatures climb to the low 70s.

WCPO Midday rain on Tuesday



Low pressure will continue moving over our area early Wednesday morning before exiting the Tri-State.

Thursday is the one truly dry forecast this week.

MORNING RUSH

Partly cloudy

Dry

Low: 58

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy

Isolated showers late in the day

High: 78

MONDAY NIGHT

Spotty showers

A few storms

Low: 59

TUESDAY

Rounds of showers and storms likely

Heavy at times

High: 72

TUESDAY NIGHT

Rain chance continues

Overcast

Low: 59

