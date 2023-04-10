Warming continues with sunshine

After a gorgeous Easter Sunday, the pleasant forecast will just keep on rolling this week!
Temperatures start in the upper 30s this morning. To the east, lows dipped closer to the freezing mark, leaving Adams and Mason County under a FROST ADVISORY until 9 a.m.
The sky will be mostly sunny again today and this will help push temperatures a little higher this afternoon. We'll warm to 68 by 4 p.m. "Normal" for mid April is around 64 degrees.
The sky stays mostly clear tonight as we cool to 44.
Tuesday is another stunning day with a mostly sunny sky and a high of 71. Wednesday is also fantastic with a high of 74 and partly cloudy conditions.
We really don't have a lot of rain to talk about at all this week. We are just warming to the mid to upper 70s by the end of the week with dry weather. The first possible day to see an isolated shower might be on Friday, but it's just something to watch at this point. the weekend, especially Sunday, looks like the next best chance for rain in the Tri-State.
MORNING RUSH
Partly cloudy
Chilly
Low: 38
MONDAY
Mostly sunny
Pleasant
High: 68
MONDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Seasonal
Low: 44
TUESDAY
Mostly sunny
Warmer
High: 71
TUESDAY NIGHT
Mostly clear
Warmer
Low: 48
