Warming continues with sunshine

After a gorgeous Easter Sunday, the pleasant forecast will just keep on rolling this week!

Temperatures start in the upper 30s this morning. To the east, lows dipped closer to the freezing mark, leaving Adams and Mason County under a FROST ADVISORY until 9 a.m.

The sky will be mostly sunny again today and this will help push temperatures a little higher this afternoon. We'll warm to 68 by 4 p.m. "Normal" for mid April is around 64 degrees.

WCPO Monday Warmup



The sky stays mostly clear tonight as we cool to 44.

Tuesday is another stunning day with a mostly sunny sky and a high of 71. Wednesday is also fantastic with a high of 74 and partly cloudy conditions.

We really don't have a lot of rain to talk about at all this week. We are just warming to the mid to upper 70s by the end of the week with dry weather. The first possible day to see an isolated shower might be on Friday, but it's just something to watch at this point. the weekend, especially Sunday, looks like the next best chance for rain in the Tri-State.

MORNING RUSH

Partly cloudy

Chilly

Low: 38

MONDAY

Mostly sunny

Pleasant

High: 68

MONDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Seasonal

Low: 44

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny

Warmer

High: 71

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Warmer

Low: 48

