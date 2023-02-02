Warming a bit more today before a blast of arctic air

Clouds are decreasing this morning as temperatures cool to 20 around sunrise. The sky will be mostly sunny to start the day and wind chills will be in the teens at times.

The morning hours are mostly sunny and then a few more clouds pass through during the afternoon hours. But this will not stop temperatures from improving to the low 40s this afternoon. This is more typical for early February.

But what's not normal are Friday's temperatures! A cold front will move through the Tri-State Thursday night and this ushers in arctic air to end the week. Temperatures will only warm to 28 tomorrow with mostly sunny conditions. Winds will be in from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph, so wind chills will be in the mid teens at the best tomorrow afternoon.

Saturday morning will be the coldest in our extended forecast with a low of 15 degrees. It will feel like the single digits.

Temperatures rebound nicely over the weekend. We are back to 41 on Saturday under a partly cloudy sky and then warm to 50 on Sunday with a mostly cloudy sky.

We'll continue to trend toward mild conditions for much of next weeks forecast. Highs should range from 50-55 all week long.

MORNING RUSH

Few clouds

Chilly

Low: 20

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny

To partly cloudy

High: 41

THURSDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Colder

Low: 20

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny

Colder

High: 28

FRIDAY NIGHT

Cold night

Few clouds

Low: 15

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========