Warmest day of the week, why the 50s won't last

Welcome to the warmest day of the week and the warmest air we've experienced in nearly a month!

The sky will be mostly clear this morning as temperatures sit in the mid 30s. We'll warm to 49 by the noon hour and then into the mid 50s for the rest of the afternoon. Clouds will increase throughout the day as a cold front moves through the Ohio Valley. This could actually result in a few sprinkles later on this afternoon in our eastern locations, but most of us won't see rain today.

WCPO Warm Tuesday forecast

Behind the cold front, winds shift to the north and pull back in the cold air. We'll cool to 24 degrees tonight.

Temperatures will be cool and around normal for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The sky will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with highs ranging from 38-43 degrees. No precipitation is expected.

The next system headed our way is a rain maker late Saturday and into Sunday. Temperatures should be warm enough for this to fall only as rain. Saturday and Sunday's highs are expected in the mid 40s.

And there's good news on the horizon! We'll get back above the 50 degree mark next week, potentially even up to around 60 degrees!

MORNING RUSH

Mostly clear

River valley fog possible

Low: 34

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny to mostly cloudy

Slight afternoon rain chance

High: 54

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Colder

Low: 24

WEDNESDAY

Turning partly cloudy

Colder

High: 40

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Chilly

Low: 23

Want this forecast delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for the daily forecast email newsletter here.

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========