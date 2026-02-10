Warmest day of the week, why the 50s won't last

Welcome to the warmest day of the week and the warmest air we've experienced in nearly a month!
The sky will be mostly clear this morning as temperatures sit in the mid 30s. We'll warm to 49 by the noon hour and then into the mid 50s for the rest of the afternoon. Clouds will increase throughout the day as a cold front moves through the Ohio Valley. This could actually result in a few sprinkles later on this afternoon in our eastern locations, but most of us won't see rain today.
Behind the cold front, winds shift to the north and pull back in the cold air. We'll cool to 24 degrees tonight.
Temperatures will be cool and around normal for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The sky will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with highs ranging from 38-43 degrees. No precipitation is expected.
The next system headed our way is a rain maker late Saturday and into Sunday. Temperatures should be warm enough for this to fall only as rain. Saturday and Sunday's highs are expected in the mid 40s.
And there's good news on the horizon! We'll get back above the 50 degree mark next week, potentially even up to around 60 degrees!
MORNING RUSH
Mostly clear
River valley fog possible
Low: 34
TUESDAY
Mostly sunny to mostly cloudy
Slight afternoon rain chance
High: 54
TUESDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Colder
Low: 24
WEDNESDAY
Turning partly cloudy
Colder
High: 40
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Chilly
Low: 23
