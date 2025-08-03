Warmer week ahead

It’s a cool and comfortable start to your Sunday, then temperatures will push into the low 80s this afternoon. It’ll feel a little more humid than yesterday, but still very pleasant overall.

Skies stay mostly clear tonight with lows in the 60s.

Most areas should stay dry until Monday when there’s a slight rain chance. Highs will again reach the low 80s again tomorrow.

By Tuesday and Wednesday, humidity ticks up a bit more and so does the rain chance.

Temperatures stay seasonable all week with just a gradual warm up heading toward the weekend as highs return to the mid/upper 80s.

THIS MORNING

Few clouds

Cool

Low: 60

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny

Mainly dry

High: 82

SUNDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Calm

Low: 64

MONDAY

Mostly sunny

Slight chance

High: 82

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Mild

Low: 66

==========