Warmer week ahead

It’s a cool and comfortable start to your Sunday, then temperatures will push into the low 80s this afternoon. It’ll feel a little more humid than yesterday, but still very pleasant overall.
Skies stay mostly clear tonight with lows in the 60s.
Most areas should stay dry until Monday when there’s a slight rain chance. Highs will again reach the low 80s again tomorrow.
By Tuesday and Wednesday, humidity ticks up a bit more and so does the rain chance.
Temperatures stay seasonable all week with just a gradual warm up heading toward the weekend as highs return to the mid/upper 80s.
THIS MORNING
Few clouds
Cool
Low: 60
SUNDAY
Mostly sunny
Mainly dry
High: 82
SUNDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Calm
Low: 64
MONDAY
Mostly sunny
Slight chance
High: 82
MONDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Mild
Low: 66
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPO traffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports