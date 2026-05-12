Warmer Tuesday with sunshine, what time rain begins tonight

It's going to be another stunning day in the Tri-State!

Temperatures start in the mid to upper 40s with light west winds. We'll warm to 67 by noon and then up to 75 degrees by 4 p.m. The sky will be mostly sunny throughout the day. The Florence Y'alls celebrate Opening Day today and first pitch for their game is at 6:52 p.m. against the Mississippi Mud Monsters. The Reds also take on the Nationals at 6:40 p.m. at Great American Ballpark. It's going to be a great evening for baseball!

WCPO Y'alls Game Tuesday

A cold front is headed our way and this will bring in rain overnight. Showers begin after midnight and are most likely from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. Rain then fades to the east as the sun starts to rise on Wednesday. By 8 a.m., rain is done for the day. In total, less than 0.5" of rain is expected. We could hear some rumbles of thunder but severe weather is not expected.

WCPO Rain by 3 a.m.

WCPO Rain at 5 a.m. Wednesday

Wcpo Rain by 7 a.m. Wednesday

Wednesday will turn partly cloudy and temperatures will stay pleasant. We'll warm to 72 degrees. Winds will be breezy from the northwest at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Thursday is the coolest day of the week with a high of 64 degrees. It will be partly cloudy and dry.

Temperatures warm as we end the week and head into the weekend. Highs over the weekend will be in the mid 80s both days. Saturday currently looks like the day that we'll see spotty showers.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly clear

Chilly

Low: 47

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny

Warmer and dry

High: 75

TUESDAY NIGHT

Rain likely

Isolated storms

Low: 58

WEDNESDAY

Rain ends by 8 a.m.

Partly cloudy, breezy

High: 72

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Cooler

Low: 43

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