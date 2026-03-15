Warmer today with severe storms possible tonight

A warmer start this morning as we are in the low 40s. Should be decent conditions for the Cincinnati Heart Mini and Walk!

The rest of Sunday will be warmer and windy. As winds gust up to 45 mph out of the south, warmer weather will be blowing in, pushing temperatures into the low 70s. We'll see a lot more clouds than sunshine through the day.

A strong cold front arrives Sunday night with a line of showers and storms. The storms will be weakening as they push in from the west, but there could be just enough instability to keep them going here. Due to the severe storm threat, we have issued a 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day. If the storms hold their strength, damaging wind will be our main concern, but a couple weaker tornadoes will also be possible in the Tri-State.

The storms will enter southeast Indiana from the west around 8-10 pm, then reach Greater Cincinnati around 10-midnight, followed by our eastern counties an hour or two later.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed us in a "Slight Risk" for severe storms, which is a level 2 of 5 on the threat scale.

Baron SPC

BAron TOnight

Temperatures will tumble behind the storms and the cold front. By early in the morning, there could be a few scattered pockets of snow in the region. Even if you see some of the snow in your backyard, little to no accumulation is expected. The snow is more likely to just stick to grassy areas, the top of a car, or your backyard deck.

Baron Tomorrow

Tomorrow afternoon will be windy with highs only in the mid 30s.

Tuesday, which is St. Patrick's Day, looks like the coldest day of the week. We start in the teens and only warm into the low 30s for the afternoon. Some leftover stronger wind will make it feel even colder.

Wednesday could bring some flurries in the morning, then we warm up into the mid 40s in the afternoon.

The warm-up continues Thursday with a high near 60 and a small chance for some light rain.

Friday and Saturday will be in the mid 60s with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Saturday also brings a slight chance for a little rain.

We drop back down into the upper 50s early next week.

THIS MORNING

Partly cloudy

Above average

Low: 43

TODAY

Mostly cloudy

Windy

High: 73

TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Rain and storms

Low: 32

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy

Spotty snow

Windy

High: 36

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