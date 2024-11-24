Warmer today, rain tomorrow

Clouds stuck around all day yesterday and even lingered into the overnight hours. The good news with that is we aren't starting in the low 30s, but the mid to upper 30s. We see clouds slowly decrease through the morning hours and eventually see a lot of sunshine.

As we move into the afternoon we warm up nicely. Mostly sunny skies lead us to the low to mid 50s. Right around average for this time of the year.

Tomorrow is when the rain moves back in. We start off dry but as we get closer to the lunch hour a few chances for rain start to develop as the cold front moves in. Expect most of your afternoon to be dealing with light to moderate showers, with any heavy rain being later in the day. It's not until around midnight that most of that rain is off to the east.

The front does it's job. It get's pretty chilly the rest of the week. Tuesday-Thursday have highs in the low to mid 40s. All below average. Wednesday into Thursday will see more rain, and there's nothing worse than a cold rain on Thanksgiving.

Friday-Sunday is by far our coldest stretch of the season. Each day only sees highs in the mid 30s at best. We also see snow chances for Friday but we will continue to keep a close eye on this as we get closer.

TODAY

Mostly sunny

After morning clouds

High: 54

TONIGHT

Fair skies

Clouding up late

Low: 36

MONDAY

WArmer

Rainy PM

High: 59

