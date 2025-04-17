Warmer Thursday, when rain moves in

A frost advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. for portions of the Tri-State. But the good news is, the is the only "chilly" morning left in the next week or so.

Temperatures will warm quickly today, rising to the mid 60s. The sky starts mostly sunny but will become mostly cloudy by the noon hour. Then, as a warm front lifts, scattered showers will pass through the area from 4 to 8 p.m.

Friday's forecast is even warmer! We'll start at 53 and warm to 79 degrees. Breezy winds are expected throughout the day. Winds will be from the southwest at 20 to 30 mph, gusting to 40 mph. Some weather models are starting to show a few sprinkles passing in the afternoon, but it's not something I would be too worried about.

The better chances for showers and storms start Friday night and continue through Monday morning. We could see strong to severe storms late Friday night as the first push of storms arrives.

Saturday, scattered showers and storms will be possible during the day. A few strong to severe storms cannot be ruled out that afternoon. Highs end up in the low 70s.

The chance for scattered showers and storms will continue on Sunday as well but it doesn't look like a total washout. In the next 24 hours we should get a better idea of rain timing so you can plan your Easter egg hunts!

MORNING RUSH

Clear sky

Patchy frost

Low: 41

THURSDAY

Increasing clouds

Rain from 4-8 p.m.

High: 65

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Not as cold

Low: 53

FRIDAY

Partly cloudy, very windy

Slight rain chance

High: 79

FRIDAY NIGHT

Showers and storms

Severe storms possible

Low: 61

