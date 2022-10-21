Warmer temps arrive in time for the weekend

We're off to another chilly start, but it is better than Thursday morning! Temperatures are starting in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s with partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. Morning winds are about 5-10 mph but expected to increase to 10-15 mph by the afternoon. Today stays dry with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Tonight, we'll fall to the mid to upper 40s with a mostly clear sky.

High pressure moves into the region this weekend. This will bring us some dry and warm conditions. Highs for both Saturday and Sunday will reach the mid 70s! This will be a good 10 degrees above average! If you're heading out to the Bengals game, it will be an amazing weather day! Lows this weekend will only fall to the upper 40s and low 50s.

We'll continue to stay dry Monday with highs back in the mid to upper 70s. The next chance for rain returns Tuesday and Wednesday. By Wednesday, the highs are back to average around the mid 60s with temperatures slowly falling after that.

FRIDAY

Partly cloudy

Warmer

High: 69

FRIDAY NIGHT

Clear

Warmer night

Low: 48

SATURDAY

Mostly sunny

Above average

High: 75

SATURDAY NIGHT

Clear

Mild

Low: 51

