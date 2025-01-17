Warmer temperatures.. for now

As we wake up this morning, temperatures are in the low to mid 20s. Any lingering clouds move out quickly and we end up with a lot of sunshine. Because of this, temperatures will climb nicely throughout the day and we are expected to hit 40 for the first time in 2025. This would also mark the first time all year that we see a temperature above average.
Rain is expected to arrive late tonight into Saturday morning. With mild temps, we'll see rain for everyone before a bit colder air works into our area later on Saturday. This could result in a bit of a mix. This is the start of the arctic blast that will then give us a chance for snow showers on Sunday.
The big weather story for early next week is the cold air really taking hold. The Monday morning lows will be rough.
For that matter, the afternoon highs won't be good either.
THIS MORNING
Clouds moving out
Seasonal
Low: 23
FRIDAY
Mostly sunny
Warmer, seasonal
High: 41
FRIDAY NIGHT
Clouding up
Rain overnight
Low: 33
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPOtraffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports