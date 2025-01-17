Warmer temperatures.. for now

As we wake up this morning, temperatures are in the low to mid 20s. Any lingering clouds move out quickly and we end up with a lot of sunshine. Because of this, temperatures will climb nicely throughout the day and we are expected to hit 40 for the first time in 2025. This would also mark the first time all year that we see a temperature above average.

Rain is expected to arrive late tonight into Saturday morning. With mild temps, we'll see rain for everyone before a bit colder air works into our area later on Saturday. This could result in a bit of a mix. This is the start of the arctic blast that will then give us a chance for snow showers on Sunday.

The big weather story for early next week is the cold air really taking hold. The Monday morning lows will be rough.

For that matter, the afternoon highs won't be good either.

THIS MORNING

Clouds moving out

Seasonal

Low: 23

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny

Warmer, seasonal

High: 41

FRIDAY NIGHT

Clouding up

Rain overnight

Low: 33

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========